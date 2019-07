Chicago police are warning restaurant-goers about a series of thefts that occurred recently at eateries in the West Loop.

The thieves steal cellphones off tables and wallets out of purses that people hang on the back of chairs, Chicago police said. They also use the credit cards they find in those wallets.

The thefts happened during lunch and dinner between July 5 and July 15 in:

The 700 block of West Jackson Boulevard;

The 600 block of West Randolph Street; and

The 500 block of West Madison Street.

Police did not provide a description of any suspects.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.