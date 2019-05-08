An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.

A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.