Driver fleeing cops in stolen car strikes CTA bus in Chicago

- A driver fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA bus Tuesday afternoon in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Illinois State Police officers were chasing the stolen vehicle north on the Kennedy Expressway and then tried to pull the driver over on Kimball Avenue under the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver refused to stop and continued driving west, causing a multiple-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

It was not immediately known when the vehicle was stolen or where it was stolen from, according to state police, who were questioning two persons of interest Tuesday evening.

At least one person was injured in the crash and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available.