- Police are searching for a driver who struck a child on a bicycle in northwest suburban Schaumburg and left without offering contact information.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on July 27 in the 1000 block of North Walnut Drive, Schaumburg police said in a statement.

The boy was biking in a crosswalk when he was hit by a silver-colored Mercedes Benz ML350, police said. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV stopped and escorted the boy home, but left without providing vehicle or contact information, police said.

Anyone with tips leading to the driver or vehicle is asked to call Schaumburg police at 847-348-7055.