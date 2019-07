- A 76-year-old man was shot and wounded in a carjacking on the Fourth of July in north suburban Skokie.

The man was loading items into his vehicle in the rear of his home when two men confronted him, Skokie police Officer Eric Swaback said.

One of the men was armed and shot the man once, Swaback said. They fled in the man’s black 2011 Ford Escape, Illinois license plate number 4505786.

The incident happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 8500 block of St. Louis Street, Skokie police said in a statement.

The man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized, Swaback said.

“Detectives are trying to collect as much information as possible from neighbors,” Swaback said.

“Our detectives are still working on it, still working the investigation less than a day out and following up on leads,” he said.

Anyone with tips was asked to call Skokie detectives at 847-982-5900.