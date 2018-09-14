< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414928090" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414928090" data-article-version="1.0">Teen fatally shot while riding bike in Chicago, police say</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> while riding bike in Chicago, police say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414928090.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414928090");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414928090-359591995"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414928090-359591995" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414928090" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32/Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - <p id="0OmQvx">A teenager was shot to death Wednesday while riding a blue bicycle in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.</p><p id="fJbjKl">The 17-year-old boy was riding the bicycle on a sidewalk about 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Iowa Street when a red Hyundai SUV approached, two people got out and one of them fired shots, Chicago police said.</p><p id="ZWvZmf">The teen was struck multiple times in the head and body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.</p><p id="pAxQuJ">The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on the boy's death.</p><p id="K8rihL">No arrests have been reported as Area North detectives investigate.</p> </div> </section> Teen shot while walking with his mother in Chicago</h1> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 03:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.</p><p>The 19-year-old man was walking with his mother on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots and started to run, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and collapsed to the ground.</p><p>The shooting happened about 11:25 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.</p> Man with gun tracked by cops using surveillance cameras on South Side: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A felon is facing a weapons charge after police allegedly saw him receive a gun Tuesday in Back of the Yards on the South Side.</p><p>Officers using POD video surveillance at one of the department's tech centers allegedly saw 25-year-old Darius Lewis receive a handgun from someone about 3:20 a.m. near 54th and Morgan streets, Chicago police said.</p><p>The officers tracked him on surveillance cameras and alerted nearby field officers about Lewis' location, police said. Lewis was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to police.</p> Defense: Chinese scholar's killer offered to locate body</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawyers for a former University of Illinois doctoral student who faces a possible death sentence for kidnapping and killing a visiting scholar from China say their client offered after his arrest to plead guilty and divulge where her remains were in exchange for a life sentence.</p><p>The revelation came in a late Tuesday filing, a day after jurors convicted 29-year-old Brendt Christensen in the death of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. Prosecutors said Christensen abducted her at a bus stop on June 9, 2017, then raped, tortured and killed her in his apartment in Urbana, 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.</p><p>A statement from Zhang's family, released by their Chicago-based lawyer, Zhidong Wang, said they were made aware of the offer at the time and told prosecutors they wanted "truthful" information from Christensen that would allow them to find the remains and bring them home to China. But they "were leery" of the offer because "he had lied so many times in the past."</p> Lewis was arrested and a weapon was recovered, according to police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/defense-chinese-scholar-s-killer-offered-to-locate-body" title="Defense: Chinese scholar's killer offered to locate body" data-articleId="414863461" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Defense: Chinese scholar's killer offered to locate body</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lawyers for a former University of Illinois doctoral student who faces a possible death sentence for kidnapping and killing a visiting scholar from China say their client offered after his arrest to plead guilty and divulge where her remains were in exchange for a life sentence.</p><p>The revelation came in a late Tuesday filing, a day after jurors convicted 29-year-old Brendt Christensen in the death of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang. Prosecutors said Christensen abducted her at a bus stop on June 9, 2017, then raped, tortured and killed her in his apartment in Urbana, 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.</p><p>A statement from Zhang's family, released by their Chicago-based lawyer, Zhidong Wang, said they were made aware of the offer at the time and told prosecutors they wanted "truthful" information from Christensen that would allow them to find the remains and bring them home to China. (Photo Credit: Target) " title="Target-storefront_Richmond THUMB_1561577860291.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Target offering week-long, 15 percent discount to teachers in July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/binge-watch-while-you-still-can-the-office-will-leave-netflix-by-january-2021"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Actor Steve Carell accepts the "Individual Achievement In Comedy" award for his work on "The Office" onstage during the 2006 Summer TCA Awards held at The Ritz-Carlton in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)" title="the office-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Binge watch while you still can: ‘The Office' will leave Netflix by January 2021</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/94-year-old-woman-joyously-rides-rubber-duck-float-down-senior-homes-makeshift-slip-n-slide"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Millie, 94, is shown riding a rubber duck floaty down a makeshift slip 'n slide at her senior living community in Ohio. (Photo credit: The Oaks at NorthPointe)" title="ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>94-year-old woman joyously rides rubber duck float down senior home's makeshift slip ‘n slide</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/denver-man-reportedly-dies-after-getting-sick-during-dominican-republic-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20RESORT%20PIC_1561586419593.jpg_7447390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The grounds of a resort are seen in an image taken June 20, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1157266798_1561586419593-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man reportedly dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/09/14/crime-scene-tape_1536928866096_6068022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teen fatally shot while riding bike in Chicago, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/target-offering-week-long-15-percent-discount-to-teachers-in-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Target-storefront_Richmond%20THUMB_1561577860291.jpg_7446737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;Target&#x20;store&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;Richmond&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Target&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target offering week-long, 15 percent discount to teachers in July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/mom-killed-toddler-son-because-he-was-getting-in-the-way-of-her-affair-prosecutors-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/axel%20reynolds_1561594235717.jpg_7448086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/axel%20reynolds_1561594235717.jpg_7448086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/axel%20reynolds_1561594235717.jpg_7448086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/axel%20reynolds_1561594235717.jpg_7448086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/26/axel%20reynolds_1561594235717.jpg_7448086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Axel&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;LuAnn&#x20;Fischer&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom killed toddler son because he was getting in the way of her affair, prosecutors say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/binge-watch-while-you-still-can-the-office-will-leave-netflix-by-january-2021" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/the%20office3_1561592316468.jpg_7447866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Steve&#x20;Carell&#x20;accepts&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Individual&#x20;Achievement&#x20;In&#x20;Comedy&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;award&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;work&#x20;on&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;The&#x20;Office&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;onstage&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2006&#x20;Summer&#x20;TCA&#x20;Awards&#x20;held&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;Ritz-Carlton&#x20;in&#x20;Pasadena&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Frederick&#x20;M&#x2e;&#x20;Brown&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Binge watch while you still can: ‘The Office' will leave Netflix by January 2021</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/94-year-old-woman-joyously-rides-rubber-duck-float-down-senior-homes-makeshift-slip-n-slide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/ugcapproved_slipnslidemillie_062619_1561590886898_7447489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 94-year-old woman joyously rides rubber duck float down senior home's makeshift slip 'n slide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 