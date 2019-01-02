Elk Grove Village man charged with shooting postal worker

Posted: Jan 02 2019 07:37PM CST

Video Posted: Jan 02 2019 09:10PM CST

Updated: Jan 02 2019 09:19PM CST

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (AP) - A man has been charged with shooting a U.S. Postal Service worker who had been delivering mail in a Chicago suburb on New Year's Eve.

Authorities announced Wednesday that Cameron Ruebusch, whose address is on the same Elk Grove Village street where the shooting occurred, is charged in federal court with assaulting a postal employee with a weapon.

Investigators say the postal worker had just gotten in an unmarked USPS vehicle when Ruebusch tapped on his passenger window while holding a handgun. The worker was shot in his right shoulder as he drove away.

The Daily Herald reported the worker, 36-year-old Stephen Casazza Jr., is recovering at a local hospital.

It was unclear late Wednesday whether Ruebusch has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

