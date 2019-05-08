< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/evanston-grade-school-put-on-lockdown-after-suspected-shooters-crash-nearby" addthis:title="Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405753356");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405753356-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="evanston crash_1557353540979.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash%202_1557353618734.jpg_7236957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405753356-0"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="evanston crash 2_1557353618734.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-405753356-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash_1557353540979.jpg_7236956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police" title="evanston crash_1557353540979.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/08/evanston%20crash%202_1557353618734.jpg_7236957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police" title="evanston crash 2_1557353618734.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WFLD_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n Posted May 08 2019 05:24PM CDT class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405753356" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EVANSTON (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.</p><p>A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.</p><p>The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.</p><p>Two suspects were arrested on foot a couple blocks away at Sherman and Central, Glew said. No injuries were reported.</p><p>Orrington was placed on lockdown as a precaution until 4 p.m., police said. The incident did not involve the school or any students. <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support

Posted May 08 2019 03:23PM CDT

R. Kelly's attorney has given a $62,000 check to the singer's ex-wife to bring Kelly's child support payments up to date.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the payment was made during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago. It comes weeks after Kelly was locked up because he hadn't paid more than $161,000 that he owed. He was released from jail days later after he raised the money.

The issue of Kelly's back child support came up after he was charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and one woman. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>R. Kelly pays $62,000 in back child support</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>R. Kelly's attorney has given a $62,000 check to the singer's ex-wife to bring Kelly's child support payments up to date.</p><p>The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the payment was made during a hearing Wednesday in Chicago. It comes weeks after Kelly was locked up because he hadn't paid more than $161,000 that he owed. He was released from jail days later after he raised the money.</p><p>The issue of Kelly's back child support came up after he was charged in February with 10 counts of sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and one woman. Dollar store burglar hits 4 locations

Posted May 08 2019 03:08PM CDT

Gary police have released photos of a suspect in a string of dollar store burglaries in northwest Indiana.

The photos released Wednesday show a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt burglarizing a Dollar Tree store overnight on May 3 in Gary, police said in a statement.

The man is also suspected of burglarizing at least three Dollar Tree stores in other cities, including Lansing, Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dollar store burglar hits 4 locations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Gary police have released photos of a suspect in a string of dollar store burglaries in northwest Indiana.</p><p>The photos released Wednesday show a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt burglarizing a Dollar Tree store overnight on May 3 in Gary, police said in a statement.</p><p>The man is also suspected of burglarizing at least three Dollar Tree stores in other cities, including Lansing, Gary police spokeswoman Lt. Chicago police officer charged with inappropriately touching 3 women

Posted May 08 2019 02:10PM CDT
Updated May 08 2019 03:22PM CDT

A Chicago police officer has been charged with touching three women without their consent while on duty over the past two years.

Officer Corey Deanes, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of official misconduct and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Deanes is accused of making "inappropriate physical contact" with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018, police said. All three victims positively identified him during the investigation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago police officer charged with inappropriately touching 3 women</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago police officer has been charged with touching three women without their consent while on duty over the past two years.</p><p>Officer Corey Deanes, 47, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of official misconduct and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, according to a statement from Chicago police. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery.</p><p>Deanes is accused of making “inappropriate physical contact” with three women on three separate occasions between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018, police said. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)" title="Marmot Banner - Getty Images_1557346825318.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple dies of plague after eating raw marmot meat for 'good health'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national/house-judiciary-committee-votes-to-hold-attorney-general-william-barr-in-contempt-of-congress"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_williambarrfile_050819_1557341735967_7235635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. Attorney General William Barr is shown in a May 1, 2019 photo where he testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" title="getty_williambarrfile_050819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House Judiciary Committee votes to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/stem-school-highlands-ranch-shooting"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kendrick%20Castillo%20-%20resize_1557353357785.jpg_7236775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="This undated photo provided shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. 