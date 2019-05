- Men posing as plumbers and construction workers have been tricking elderly homeowners to let them inside, where they steal valuables.

The three reported ruse burglaries happened over the last two weeks in the Dunning and Belmont Terrace neighborhoods, Chicago police said.

In each incident, multiple males told the homeowners they were conducting plumbing work or construction, police said. Once they were let inside, they stole cash and jewelry.

The robberies took place:

between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 11 in the 3700 block of North Neva Avenue;

about 2 p.m. May 15 in the 3400 block of North Neenah Avenue; and

about 4:30 p.m. May 17 in the 3500 block of North Pontiac Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.