- FBI officials raided the 34th Ward office of Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin Wednesday morning.

Austin has served as the 34th Ward alderman for four terms on the city's Far South Side. The focus of the raid is unclear.

An FBI spokesman did say they were conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activities in that area," but did not reveal any further information.

The offices of longtime Ald. Ed Burke were raided by FBI agents in November 2018, resulting in extortion and bribery charges.