- Federal agents raided a Woodstock man’s home last week and allegedly found over $25,000 of illegal drugs.

Raymundo Gomez, 23, faces 19 drug-related charges including unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and several others, the McHenry County sheriff’s office said.

Agents with the DEA, U.S. Marshal’s Service and sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on May 22 at Gomez’s home in the 1000 block of Greenwood Circle, the sheriff’s office said.

They allegedly seized about $27,700 worth of drugs, including 150 grams of cocaine, 1 gram of MDMA, 341 grams of cannabis, 29 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 30 Alprazolam pills, 6 morphine pills, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and over $2,500 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Gomez was ordered held at McHenry County Jail on a $25,000 bail, according to county records. He is scheduled to appear in court again on June 7.