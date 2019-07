- Five vehicles were damaged Wednesday by bricks and rocks dropped from an overpass in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The vehicles were all southbound about 1 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone dropped the bricks and rocks on them, damaging their windshields, Chicago police said. No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody, police said.

The incident comes hours after three 10- and 11-year-old boys injured a Chicago police sergeant by throwing rocks at her squad car from an overpass in Little Village. They were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.