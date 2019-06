- Four men in a minivan attempted to abduct a teenage girl in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The 14-year-old girl was walking in the 5900 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue about 9:20 p.m. June 21 when the vehicle approached her and someone inside whistled at her, Chicago police said.

The front seat passenger yelled and motioned for her to come over, police said. The girl ignored the calls and reported the incident to her parents.

The minivan was maroon-colored and occupied by four males, police said. Anyone with tips is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.