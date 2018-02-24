Fugitive charged with sexual assault after arrest in Arlington Heights

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A fugitive was charged with sexual assault after being arrested Friday at his home in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Ryan P. Vela, 33, was wanted on a warrant issued earlier this month for a criminal sexual assault that was being investigated by Vernon Hills police, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation was opened Tuesday into his apprehension, members of a U.S. Marshals task force began surveilling several locations, the sheriff’s office said.

On Friday, the task force saw Vela get out of a vehicle and walk into his home, the sheriff’s office said. When “numerous attempts to gain the cooperation of the residents inside failed,” officers breached the home’s front door and heard voices coming from the second floor.

Vela and another resident were then ordered to come downstairs, and the fugitive was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Vela is being held at the Lake County Jail on $100,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for March 22.