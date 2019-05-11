< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Girl accuses former CPS teacher of sexual abuse at NW Side school: prosecutors Posted May 11 2019 10:03PM CDT abuse, prosecutors said Hock was the girl’s teacher when the incident happened at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy, 2231 N. Central Ave.</p> <p>The girl was “humiliated” that Hock touched her inappropriately in front of her peers, according to prosecutors, and said she didn’t immediately tell school officials about the incident because “everyone already knew.”</p> <p>This year, another teacher at the school overheard the girl and other students talking about the alleged abuse, which prompted the girl to report Hock, prosecutors said.</p> <p>He was arrested Wednesday at his home, police records show.</p> <p>In a statement Saturday, CPS spokeswoman Emily Bolton said the alleged abuse was reported to school officials March 22 and Hock was removed from his position while the girl’s allegations are being investigated by the district.</p> <p>An assistant public defender told Judge Mary Marubio that Hock had a pair of Master’s degrees and had worked as a teacher at CPS for 17 years.</p> <p>Three people who attended the hearing in support of Hock were asked by Marubio of their relationship to Hock. More Crime Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police officers fatally shot a man Saturday afternoon during a foot chase in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to officials." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 10:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police officers fatally shot a man Saturday afternoon during a foot chase in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to officials.</p><p>The man, 30, was approached by officers shortly after 3:30 p.m. as he walked in the 1400 block of South Lawndale Avenue, according to CPD Sgt. Michael Malinowski.</p><p>The officers chased the man through the block before shooting him in a gangway during the second of two “armed confrontations,” Malinowski said. A handgun was recovered at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-stabbing-chicago-police-officer" title="Man charged with stabbing Chicago police officer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/1111_1557578965421_7247494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Damien Brooks | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with stabbing Chicago police officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 11 2019 06:30PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of stabbing a Chicago police officer while he was being arrested a day earlier on the Far South Side.</p><p>Damien Brooks, 43, is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer, according to Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors.</p><p>During Brooks’ initial hearing Saturday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Associate Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered him held without bail, citing the violent nature of the allegations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/1-killed-4-wounded-friday-in-gun-violence-across-chicago" title="1 killed, 4 wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2018/04/19/handgun-gun-generic_1524136795654_5363715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ken / Flickr&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, 4 wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 11 2019 06:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man was killed and at least four others wounded Friday in gun violence across Chicago.</p><p>In Bronzeville on the South Side, a man was found shot dead in an apartment stairwell.</p><p>The 46-year-old had a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> static-position" href="/news/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion2_1557618847093-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maleah Davis' stepfather, Derion Vence, taken into custody</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/person-shot-by-police-in-lawndale-during-exchange-of-gunfire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/11/Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_7248828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_killed_by_Chicago_police_officers_du_0_20190512032650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man killed by Chicago police officers during foot chase in Lawndale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images" title="1078617594_1557593478966-404959"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alyssa Milano threatens to leave show to protest Georgia 