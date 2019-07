- An golf course employee in west suburban Westchester was crushed to death Wednesday by lawn care equipment he used, according to police.

Timothy Garvin, of New Lenox, was spraying chemicals at the Chicago Highlands Golf Course when a large liquid container fell and crushed him, according to Westchester Police Chief Steven Stelter.

Police were called about 8:44 a.m. to the golf course at 2 Blue Bird Trail and found the 31-year-old under the tank near the 6th hole, Stelter said. Garvin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Stelter said the death appeared to be accidental.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said OSHA was responding to the scene.

The Chicago Highlands Golf Course did not immediately respond to a request for comment.