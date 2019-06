- A Gurnee man who allegedly shot two people during an argument in the northwest suburbs has been arrested in Atlanta.

Ayande Andrews, 20, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of home invasion, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. He was denied bail during a hearing on Wednesday.

On June 4, Andrews allegedly shot a woman, 22, and man, 23, during an argument inside a home in Maine Township, the sheriff’s office said.

Police found the wounded pair in a parking lot outside the home in the 10000 block of Linda Lane, the sheriff’s office said. They were treated at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s office, the FBI arrested Andrews in Atlanta on June 10 and extradited him to Cook County eights days later.

Andrews was scheduled to appear in court again on June 27 in Skokie.