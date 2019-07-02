< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Huntley man charged with child pornography possession Jeffrey Leo Gwin | Kane County sheriff's office https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Leo Gwin | Kane County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jeffrey Leo Gwin | Kane County sheriff's office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415889431-415889406" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted Jul 02 2019 12:57PM CDT id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415889431" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HUNTLEY, Ind. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - A man is facing felony charges after child pornography was allegedly found at his northwest suburban Huntley home.</p><p>Jeffrey L. Gwin, 57, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a statement from the Illinois attorney general's office.</p><p>"Child pornography is an abhorrent crime that exploits innocent children and their families each time an image is downloaded or shared," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in the statement. "I am committed to partnering with local law enforcement agencies, through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, to identify and protect the public from these offenders."</p><p>Gwin was arrested at his Huntley home on June 25 after investigators executed a search warrant and found illicit images, prosecutors said. All 10 counts against him are felonies because of a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.</p><p>He remains held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center on $100,000 bail, according to the attorney general's office and the Kane County sheriff's office. More Crime Stories

Leaked video shows security guard standing on CTA platform before woman is killed by train
Posted Jul 02 2019 07:34AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 07:38AM CDT
Video leaked to social media shows a security guard standing near a woman who was fatally struck by a Red Line train as she attempted to pick up a dropped phone from the tracks.
The video shows a guard stand on the platform with a dog as the woman looks for her phone for about 20 seconds before the train hits her.
Felon Smith, 37, had climbed down from the platform about 12:40 p.m. on June 27 to retrieve her dropped phone at the 69th Street station, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/red%20line%20phone%20drop%20woman%20killed_1561691791291.jpg_7452906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/red%20line%20phone%20drop%20woman%20killed_1561691791291.jpg_7452906_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/red%20line%20phone%20drop%20woman%20killed_1561691791291.jpg_7452906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/red%20line%20phone%20drop%20woman%20killed_1561691791291.jpg_7452906_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/27/red%20line%20phone%20drop%20woman%20killed_1561691791291.jpg_7452906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. She was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.

3 charged in stolen vehicle crash that killed man at Jeffery Manor bus stop
Posted Jul 02 2019 06:27AM CDT
Three people have been charged after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a bus stop Sunday in South Side Jeffery Manor, killing a pedestrian who was seated there.
Leon Hearon, the 30-year-old alleged driver of the vehicle, was charged with felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said, as well as several misdemeanors.
The two alleged passengers in the stolen vehicle, Riley Holmes III, 48, and Sasha Viverette, 32, were each charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody
Posted Jul 02 2019 05:45AM CDT
Updated Jul 02 2019 12:18PM CDT
Seven people are in custody after "The Bean" and walls inside the Cancer Survivors' Garden were vandalized Tuesday in Millennium and Maggie Daley Parks.
The group allegedly spray painted city property about midnight Tuesday in the 200 and 300 blocks of East Randolph Street, Chicago police said. She was struck by a train and pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/3-charged-in-stolen-vehicle-crash-that-killed-man-at-jeffery-manor-bus-stop" title="3 charged in stolen vehicle crash that killed man at Jeffery Manor bus stop" data-articleId="415828484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Leon-Hearon_1562066793210_7463941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Leon-Hearon_1562066793210_7463941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Leon-Hearon_1562066793210_7463941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Leon-Hearon_1562066793210_7463941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/Leon-Hearon_1562066793210_7463941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leon Hearon | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. "The Bean," the monument by Anish Kapoor formally known as "Cloud Gate," could be seen with the words "35th Crew" painted in white across its surface.
"Last night's vandalism to Chicago's iconic 'Cloud Gate' is reprehensible," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events wrote in a statement. "The Bean," the monument by Anish Kapoor formally known as "Cloud Gate," could be seen with the words "35th Crew" painted in white across its surface.</p><p>"Last night's vandalism to Chicago's iconic ‘Cloud Gate' is reprehensible," the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events wrote in a statement. "Crews are in the process of removing the graffiti."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/my-girlfriend-is-not-hungry-option-on-diners-menu-adds-extra-fries-to-meal"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A menu showing the option "My Girlfriend is Not Hungry" is displayed. (Photo credit: Mama D's diner)" title="ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-throws-birthday-party-for-3-month-old-pothole-i-didnt-sing-to-him"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/birthday%20pothole_1562084235584.png_7465203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Frank Sereno lights a candle and celebrates the birthday of a 3-month-old pothole in hopes of getting the attention of city officials. (Photo by Frank Sereno)" title="birthday pothole_1562084235584.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man throws birthday party for 3-month-old pothole: ‘I didn't sing to him'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ducey-to-pull-nike-plant-incentives-over-colin-kaepernick-betsy-ross-flag-shoe-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/02/KSAZ%20GETTY%20Nike%20controversy_1562069524978.jpg_7464092_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo of Colin Kaepernick by Prince Williams/Wireimage)" title="KSAZ GETTY Nike controversy_1562069524978.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ducey to pull Nike plant incentives over Colin Kaepernick, Betsy Ross flag shoe controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/the-bean-vandalized-in-millennium-park-7-in-custody"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399_7464155_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A blurred image of the graffiti that was spray painted on The Bean Tuesday morning in Millennium Park." title="graffiti-the-bean-BLURRED_1562069529399.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'The Bean' vandalized in Millennium Park, 7 in custody</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/news/crime', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415889431'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( Most Recent

'My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal

Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument

Huntley man charged with child pornography possession

Buttigieg says black voters 'need to see me in action'

Person found dead in Chicago River in Lincoln Park data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/ugc_mamadsmenuoption_070219_1562096143213_7465718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;menu&#x20;showing&#x20;the&#x20;option&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;My&#x20;Girlfriend&#x20;is&#x20;Not&#x20;Hungry&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mama&#x20;D&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;diner&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' option on diner's menu adds extra fries to meal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/woman-arrested-for-leaving-5-000-tip-on-boyfriend-s-credit-card-after-argument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/02/SERINA%20WOLFE_1562091350109.jpg_7465377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman arrested for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend's credit card after argument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/huntley-man-charged-with-child-pornography-possession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/jeffrey-l-gwin_1562090235408_7465162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey&#x20;Leo&#x20;Gwin&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huntley man charged with child pornography possession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/buttigieg-says-black-voters-need-to-see-me-in-action-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/02/pete-buttigieg_1562087628928_7465292_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Buttigieg says black voters 'need to see me in action'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/person-found-dead-in-chicago-river-in-lincoln-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/12/amublance-lights_1442075499537_198696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 