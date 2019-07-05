< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Illinois inmate removes baggie from butt, swallows it during search: officials

Posted Jul 05 2019 02:47PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416480164-416480139" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tony%20Howard_1562356010622.jpg_7479166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 02:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416480164" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WAUKEGAN (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man booked into the Lake County Jail this week has been charged with swallowing a baggie of suspected contraband that he hid in his buttocks.</p><p>Tony Howard, 33, was arrested late Wednesday night on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior trespassing charge, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.</p><p>Correctional officers were conducting a secondary search of Howard about 1 a.m. Thursday when they found he was “concealing a small baggie, containing an unknown substance, wedged in his buttocks,” the sheriff’s office said. When an officer told him to hand it over, Howard instead removed it and swallowed it.</p><p>Paramedics took Howard to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan to be evaluated because it was unknown what was inside the bag, according to the sheriff’s office. He was checked out, released back to the custody of the sheriff’s office and charged with a felony count of obstructing justice.</p><p>Howard, who lives in Round Lake, remains held at the Lake County Jail, according to inmate records. 