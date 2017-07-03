< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jury picked in man's trial in Chinese scholar's death
Posted Jun 11 2019 05:48PM CDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 05:49PM CDT https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412112215-265532647" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412112215" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PEORIA, Ill. (AP)</strong> - A jury has been selected in the trial of a former graduate student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China.</p><p>A federal judge in Peoria, Illinois, told jurors to return Wednesday for opening statements. Brendt Christensen could be sentenced to death if convicted in the 2017 slaying of Yingying Zhang, whose body hasn't been found.</p><p>The case is a rare instance of the U.S. Justice Department seeking the death penalty in one of the more than 20 states that doesn't have capital punishment. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/names-released-of-3-charged-with-animal-cruelty-at-fair-oaks-farms" title="Names released of 3 charged with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The disturbing footage released this week shows employees slapping and kicking calves and being burnt with branding irons. (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Names released of 3 charged with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities released the names Tuesday of three former employees of a large northwestern Indiana dairy farm who were charged with animal cruelty following the release of undercover video showing workers kicking and throwing calves.</p><p>The Newton County Sheriff's Office said officers were searching for the three suspects in the alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms. Video released last week by the animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission shows calves being thrown, kicked in the head, hit with steel rods and burnt with branding iron s by workers at the popular agritourism destination.</p><p>Police identified the three suspects Tuesday as 31-year-old Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo Vazquez and 38-year-old Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano. Prosecutors had charged them Monday with misdemeanor beating of a vertebrate animal, and arrest warrants were issued for the men.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-wanted-for-sexually-abusing-girl-on-pink-line-platform-police-say" title="Man wanted for sexually abusing young girl on CTA platform, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/1111_1560278744738_7383432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/1111_1560278744738_7383432_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/1111_1560278744738_7383432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/1111_1560278744738_7383432_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/1111_1560278744738_7383432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A male, between ages 17 and 20, allegedly approached a girl, June 10, 2019, at Western Avenue and performed a lewd act. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man wanted for sexually abusing young girl on CTA platform, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 01:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A person is wanted by police for sexually abusing a girl Monday on an L platform on the Southwest Side, officials said.</p><p>The male suspect allegedly approached the child about 8:30 a.m. at the Pink Line station at Western Avenue and performed a lewd act, Chicago police said.</p><p>He is between 17 and 20 years old, and between 6-feet and 6-feet-3 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a maroon sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and sandals.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/man-stabbed-during-argument-over-garbage-in-chicago" title="Man stabbed during argument over garbage in Chicago" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/12_1560259457122_7382538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/12_1560259457122_7382538_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/12_1560259457122_7382538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/12_1560259457122_7382538_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/11/12_1560259457122_7382538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darren Jones | Cook Court sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man stabbed during argument over garbage in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:25AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with fatally stabbing his neighbor June 5 during an argument about garbage in Austin on the West Side.</p><p>Darren Jones, 33, was charged with one count of murder, Chicago police said.</p><p>Cyrus Henning, 40, was arguing with Jones at 12:40 p.m. about trash in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of North Lavergne Avenue, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. During the argument, Jones, who lives on that block, allegedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="women win_1560287959447.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-develop-potential-alzheimers-vaccine-successfully-treat-mice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A nurse holds a vaccine-filled syringe. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="Alzheimer's Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/boba-blockage-girl-14-had-hundreds-of-undigested-boba-pearls-stuck-in-stomach-reports-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 14-year-old girl from China suffered an abdominal blockage and had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in her stomach after enduring five days of constipation, according to Chinese media reports. (Photo Credit: Erin Gillespie/Fox TV Stations)" title="THUMB BOBA_1560282096610.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 14, had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in stomach, reports say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/chill-disney-finally-released-the-first-full-frozen-2-trailer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/FROZEN%2C%20Getty%20-%2016x9_1560283748246.jpg_7383941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Frozen Ever After takes guests through the kingdom of Arendelle from the Disney animated hit, "Frozen." id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/valves-open-on-ammonia-tanks-that-sickened-dozens-in-suburban-chicago" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/beach%20park%20chemical%20spill_1558494089505.jpg_7300502_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Valves open on ammonia tanks that sickened dozens in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/names-released-of-3-charged-with-animal-cruelty-at-fair-oaks-farms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/10/Calf%20being%20kicked_1559784575892.JPG_7357159_ver1.0_1280_720_1560197592879.jpg_7370957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;disturbing&#x20;footage&#x20;released&#x20;this&#x20;week&#x20;shows&#x20;employees&#x20;slapping&#x20;and&#x20;kicking&#x20;calves&#x20;and&#x20;being&#x20;burnt&#x20;with&#x20;branding&#x20;irons&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Animal&#x20;Recovery&#x20;Mission&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Names released of 3 charged with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;teammate&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;twelfth&#x20;goal&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;F&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;USA&#x20;and&#x20;Thailand&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robert&#x20;Cianflone&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/scientists-develop-potential-alzheimers-vaccine-successfully-treat-mice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Alzheimer%27s%20Vaccine_Banner_Getty_1560285227156.jpg_7383889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;nurse&#x20;holds&#x20;a&#x20;vaccine-filled&#x20;syringe&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists develop potential Alzheimer's vaccine, successfully treat mice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/boba-blockage-girl-14-had-hundreds-of-undigested-boba-pearls-stuck-in-stomach-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/THUMB%20BOBA_1560282096610.jpg_7383498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;girl&#x20;from&#x20;China&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;suffered&#x20;an&#x20;abdominal&#x20;blockage&#x20;and&#x20;had&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;undigested&#x20;boba&#x20;pearls&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;stomach&#x20;after&#x20;enduring&#x20;five&#x20;days&#x20;of&#x20;constipation&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Chinese&#x20;media&#x20;reports&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Erin&#x20;Gillespie&#x2f;Fox&#x20;TV&#x20;Stations&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 14, had hundreds of undigested boba pearls stuck in stomach, reports say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/local/editorial">Editorial</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/forecast">Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/current-conditions">Current Conditions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/severe-weather">Severe Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/traffic/airport-status">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/weather/school-closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/jakes-takes">Jakes Takes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/good-day/backseat-rider">Backseat Rider</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/health/conversations-in-health">Conversations in Health</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/whatsonfox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining">Food and Dining</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/food-and-dining/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/movies">Movies!</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/staff">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at Fox 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/closed-captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.fox.com/shows/?affiliate=myfoxchicago">FOX On Demand</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/cw50chicago">CW50 Chicago</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox32Chicago/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox32news"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:wfldassignmentdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox32news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOXChicagoNews"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-chicago-news/id377749075" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwfld" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 32 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-weather/id498559951" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wfld.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-wfldwpwrs-profiles-public-inspection-files">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/fcc-reports-wfldwpwrs-annual-eeo-public-file-report-and-childrens-programming">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about-us/work-for-us">Jobs at FOX 32</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 