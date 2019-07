- A kindergarten teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student and soliciting child pornography from another at Jordan Baptist School in southwest suburban Burbank.

Shannon Griffin, 49, of Oak Lawn, is charged with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of soliciting child pornography, one count of distribution of harmful materials and one count of grooming, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

She was arrested Monday after a month-long investigation found she had sexual contact with a student at the school, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators also learned she sent nude photos and videos of herself and requested nude images from that student as well as another.

The sheriff’s office didn’t list the ages of the children.

The alleged conduct began in 2013 and continued until March 2019, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.

A call to Jordan Baptist School went unanswered Tuesday afternoon.

The school’s website lists “Mrs. Shannon Griffin” as a kindergarten teacher. Jordan Baptist School, located at 5040 W. 87th Street, serves students from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

Griffin is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Cook County court on Wednesday.