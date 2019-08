- A teenager faces charges in a February crash that killed a 57-year-old driver in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Justin O’Connor, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated DUI and one count of reckless homicide after allegedly skidding off the roadway near Union Pacific railroad tracks, Des Plaines police said in a statement.

O’Connor, of Des Plaines, was charged in the crash on Tuesday after “a lengthy investigation,” police said.

Investigators learned he was speeding while intoxicated on Feb. 5 in the 600 block of Wolf Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, police said.

That vehicle’s driver, Kais Shamaun, was pronounced dead an hour later, police said. An autopsy found Shamaun, also of Des Plaines, died of injuries from the crash.

O’Connor’s criminal history includes a 2016 charge for consuming alcohol as a minor, according to county records.

A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered O’Connor held on a $150,000 bail.