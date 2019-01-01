Man, 23, charged in Chicago's first illegal gun arrest of 2019

- A man was charged with possessing a stolen handgun early New Year’s Day in the South Side West Woodlawn neighborhood, marking the first illegal gun confiscated in Chicago this year.

Darrell Rashawn Rhyme, 23, faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of possessing a stolen firearm, according a media release from Chicago police.

At 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Rhyme was inside a vehicle that was double parked in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue, police said. When officers noticed and walked over, he tried to run away but was caught after a brief foot chase.

Officers recovered a stolen handgun from him, police said, arresting him later that morning.

Police said Rhyme, who is from the Bronzeville neighborhood, was scheduled for bond court later Tuesday.