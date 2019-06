CHANNAHON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- Upgraded charges are pending against a family member in the death of a 2-month-old girl in southwest suburban Channahon.

Kora Middono died Monday in her hometown, Channahon, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is expected to be conducted Tuesday.

One man is already in custody on aggravated battery charges involving Kora, Channahon Police Deputy Chief Adam Bogart said.

“We’re shifting gears here,” Bogart said after his investigators returned from the medical examiner’s office on Tuesday.

The incident leading to the girl’s death most likely happened in suburban Crest Hill, Bogart said. Police in both departments were working together on the case.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services in also investigating Kora’s death, department spokesman Jassen Strokosch said.

Investigators with DCFS had no prior contact with the girl’s family prior to the current case, Strokosch said.

On Tuesday, authorities are expected to release upgraded charges against the family member currently in custody, Strokosch said.