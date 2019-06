- A man was taken into custody Tuesday after barricading himself inside an apartment for about nine hours in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The situation started about 5:30 a.m. when officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 2400 block of Lunt Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, who was wanted for aggravated domestic assault, barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said. His mother was able to get out on her own and was not injured.

The standoff lasted for several hours, but the man was taken into custody by 3 p.m., according to police. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston for evaluation.

The Chicago Transit Authority has been rerouting No. 96 Lunt buses in the area since shortly after 7 a.m. because of the police activity, the transit agency said. The reroute ended shortly before 4 p.m.