- Chicago police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing aboard a Red Line train in Chinatown over the weekend.

The 40-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times. He had not been charged as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Troy Johnson, 54, was on a southbound Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station when he got into an argument with another man on the train, police said. The man took out a knife and stabbed Johnson several times in the chest before getting off the train and running away. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A day later, police released surveillance photos of two people — a man and a woman — who were wanted for questioning in the murder.