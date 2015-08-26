< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421054672" data-article-version="1.0">Man charged after he allegedly locks children in vehicle for 2 hours in suburban Lake Forest</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 05:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> LAKE FOREST, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE)</strong> - <p id="ifJFlK">A man is accused of leaving two children unattended in a vehicle for hours in north suburban Lake Forest.</p><p id="UgdHGo">Brandon Wilson, 32, is charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment after officers responded Monday to two young boys honking a car horn and appearing in medical distress in the parking lot of Lake Forest Hospital, according to Lake Forest police.</p><p id="Ef4OT1">The boys, ages 8 and 9, were left in the vehicle with the windows rolled up for 2 hours and 15 minutes, police said. Wilson, of North Chicago, had allegedly parked the vehicle and went inside the building by himself.</p><p id="iIReke">Hospital security noticed the children honking the horn about noon and called 911, police said. The boys were taken to the hospital's emergency room for evaluation.</p><p id="98hROQ">Officers found Wilson and interviewed him, police said. 