A man is accused of leaving two children unattended in a vehicle for hours in north suburban Lake Forest.

Brandon Wilson, 32, is charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment after officers responded Monday to two young boys honking a car horn and appearing in medical distress in the parking lot of Lake Forest Hospital, according to Lake Forest police.

The boys, ages 8 and 9, were left in the vehicle with the windows rolled up for 2 hours and 15 minutes, police said. Wilson, of North Chicago, had allegedly parked the vehicle and went inside the building by himself.

Hospital security noticed the children honking the horn about noon and called 911, police said. The boys were taken to the hospital's emergency room for evaluation.

Officers found Wilson and interviewed him, police said. He was charged and released from custody, and is due in court on Aug. 23.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident, according to DCFS spokesman Jassen Strokosch, who said the department has not had prior contact with the family.