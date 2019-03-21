< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-417824837" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man has been charged with attempted murder for dragging an Illinois State Police trooper with a car earlier this year in Pilsen on the South Side.</p><p>Christopher J. Overton, 23, is charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder for the May 26 incident near 18th Street and Union Avenue, according to a statement from state police.</p><p>Overton was arrested Friday and is in custody at the Chicago Police Wentworth District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., while awaiting a bail hearing, state police said.</p><p>An Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman called authorities at 5:16 a.m.on May 26 to report Overton and a female walking away from a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-94 at 18th, state police said. A responding trooper found the pair near 18th and Union and started to talk to them.</p><p>While they were talking, a relative of theirs drove up in another vehicle, state police said. Overton, who had been driving the vehicle in the earlier crash, ran to the family member’s car while the trooper was questioning him and tried to drive away.</p><p>The trooper tried to stop the car and was dragged for about half a block while holding onto the steering wheel, state police said.</p><p>The trooper fell to the pavement and the vehicle kept going and crashed at 18th and Halsted streets, state police said. Overton got out and ran. Man charged with dragging state trooper with car in Pilsen

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man has been charged with attempted murder for dragging an Illinois State Police trooper with a car earlier this year in Pilsen on the South Side.

Christopher J. Overton, 23, is charge with a felony count of attempted first degree murder for the May 26 incident near 18th Street and Union Avenue, according to a statement from state police.

Overton was arrested Friday and is in custody at the Chicago Police Wentworth District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., while awaiting a bail hearing, state police said.

An Illinois Department of Transportation minuteman called authorities at 5:16 a.m.on May 26 to report Overton and a female walking away from a single-vehicle crash on southbound I-94 at 18th, state police said. A responding trooper found the pair near 18th and Union and started to talk to them.

While they were talking, a relative of theirs drove up in another vehicle, state police said. Overton, who had been driving the vehicle in the earlier crash, ran to the family member's car while the trooper was questioning him and tried to drive away.

The trooper tried to stop the car and was dragged for about half a block while holding onto the steering wheel, state police said.

The trooper fell to the pavement and the vehicle kept going and crashed at 18th and Halsted streets, state police said. Overton got out and ran. The female and the relative stayed at the scene with police.

The trooper, a five-year veteran of the department, was treated and released from a hospital, state police said.

More Crime Stories

Man charged with soliciting nude photos from kids online

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A South Side man has been charged with trying to solicit nude photos, videos and sex acts from children over social media.

Desmond Holcombe Jr., 20, turned himself in at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison District police station, 3151 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.

Holcombe is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation/criminal sexual assault, two counts of grooming, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and one count of solicitation of child pornography, police said.

Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove

A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly rear-ending a police car Friday in north suburban Spring Grove.

Clinton P. Harris-Snelten, 30, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

A Fox Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. on Route 12 near Lake Vista Terrace in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

New videos show police chase that led to fatal crash in Austin

A police oversight agency released videos showing a police chase that led to a crash which killed a man in Austin in May on the West Side after police said they tried to stop a driver who was using a cellphone.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released seven videos Thursday showing the May 16 incident that led to the death of 19-year-old Gerimiah Staple Jr., who was in a car police said fled a traffic stop.

About 8:51 p.m., officers tried to stop a 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue because they saw the driver using a cellphone, Chicago police said in an incident report. The car pulled over momentarily but drove off west on Chicago before the officers could get out of their vehicle. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with soliciting nude photos from kids online</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A South Side man has been charged with trying to solicit nude photos, videos and sex acts from children over social media.</p><p>Desmond Holcombe Jr., 20, turned himself in at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison District police station, 3151 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.</p><p>Holcombe is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation/criminal sexual assault, two counts of grooming, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and one count of solicitation of child pornography, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-dui-after-crash-with-squad-car-in-spring-grove" title="Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove" data-articleId="417787506" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clinton P. Harris-Snelten&nbsp;is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Fox Lake police car July 12, 2019, in unincorporated Spring Grove. | Lake County sheriff&rsquo;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 11:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 12:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly rear-ending a police car Friday in north suburban Spring Grove.</p><p>Clinton P. Harris-Snelten, 30, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.</p><p>A Fox Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. on Route 12 near Lake Vista Terrace in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/new-videos-show-police-chase-that-led-to-fatal-crash-in-austin" title="New videos show police chase that led to fatal crash in Austin" data-articleId="417738963" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/New_videos_show_police_chase_that_led_to_0_7517695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/New_videos_show_police_chase_that_led_to_0_7517695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/New_videos_show_police_chase_that_led_to_0_7517695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/New_videos_show_police_chase_that_led_to_0_7517695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/New_videos_show_police_chase_that_led_to_0_7517695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A police oversight agency released videos showing a police chase that led to a crash which killed a man in Austin in May on the West Side after police said they tried to stop a driver who was using a cellphone." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New videos show police chase that led to fatal crash in Austin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:28AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A police oversight agency released videos showing a police chase that led to a crash which killed a man in Austin in May on the West Side after police said they tried to stop a driver who was using a cellphone.</p><p>The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released seven videos Thursday showing the May 16 incident that led to the death of 19-year-old Gerimiah Staple Jr., who was in a car police said fled a traffic stop.</p><p>About 8:51 p.m., officers tried to stop a 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue because they saw the driver using a cellphone, Chicago police said in an incident report. The car pulled over momentarily but drove off west on Chicago before the officers could get out of their vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/crabs-invade-florida-man-s-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sequence 02.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sir Darius Brown is shown with a puppy wearing one of his handmade bow ties alongside another shelter animal wearing another bow tie. (Photo credit: Beaux and Paws)" title="ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/it-took-my-dads-life-flesh-eating-bacteria-kills-tennessee-man-within-48-hours-of-beach-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/GettyImages-169368877%20THUMB_1562956770246.jpg_7518345_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: This colorized scanning electron micrograph, SEM, depicted a flagellated Vibrio vulnificus bacterium; Magnified 26367x. (Photo: Getty Images)" title="169368877_1562956770246-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills man within 48 hours of beach trip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/deputy-saves-choking-newborn-s-life-in-dramatic-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/12/baby%20for%20web_1562936656371.png_7517465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office" title="baby for web_1562936656371.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer Most Recent

Crabs invade Florida man's yard
Metra BNSF, Southwest Service trains run with delays after track blockage at Union Station
Girl, 15, missing for months from Chicago
Man charged with dragging state trooper with car in Pilsen
12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/metra-bnsf-southwest-service-trains-run-with-delays-after-track-blockage-at-union-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/08/04/metra-train_1501878385049_3882827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Chris&#x20;Phan&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Metra BNSF, Southwest Service trains run with delays after track blockage at Union Station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/girl-15-missing-for-months-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Screen-Shot-2019-07-12-at-5.00.41-PM_1562969657572_7518692_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Screen-Shot-2019-07-12-at-5.00.41-PM_1562969657572_7518692_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Screen-Shot-2019-07-12-at-5.00.41-PM_1562969657572_7518692_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Screen-Shot-2019-07-12-at-5.00.41-PM_1562969657572_7518692_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Screen-Shot-2019-07-12-at-5.00.41-PM_1562969657572_7518692_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girl, 15, missing for months from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-dragging-state-trooper-with-car-in-pilsen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/21/State_trooper_hit_by_semi_in_Collinsvill_0_6931253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/21/State_trooper_hit_by_semi_in_Collinsvill_0_6931253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/21/State_trooper_hit_by_semi_in_Collinsvill_0_6931253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/21/State_trooper_hit_by_semi_in_Collinsvill_0_6931253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/03/21/State_trooper_hit_by_semi_in_Collinsvill_0_6931253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged with dragging state trooper with car in Pilsen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/12-year-old-boy-makes-stylish-bow-ties-to-help-shelter-animals-find-forever-homes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/ugc_beauxandpawssplit_071219_1562957204157_7518188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Featured Videos

Crabs invade Florida man's yard
12-year-old boy makes stylish bow ties to help shelter animals find forever homes
'It took my dad's life': Flesh-eating bacteria kills man within 48 hours of beach trip
Deputy saves choking 12-day-old infant after stopping speeding vehicle 