portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/man-charged-with-dui-after-crash-with-squad-car-in-spring-grove" data-title="Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/man-charged-with-dui-after-crash-with-squad-car-in-spring-grove" addthis:title="Man charged with DUI after crash with squad car in Spring Grove"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417787506.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417787506");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417787506-417786481"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clinton P. Clinton P. Harris-Snelten is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Fox Lake police car July 12, 2019, in unincorporated Spring Grove. | Lake County sheriff's office Harris-Snelten is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Fox Lake police car July 12, 2019, in unincorporated Spring Grove. | Lake County sheriff’s office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417787506-417786481" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/clinton-harris-snelten_1562950086749_7518130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clinton P. Harris-Snelten&nbsp;is facing DUI charges after a crash with a Fox Lake police car July 12, 2019, in unincorporated Spring Grove. | Lake County sheriff&rsquo;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Clinton P. SPRING GROVE (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A man is facing DUI charges after allegedly rear-ending a police car Friday in north suburban Spring Grove.

Clinton P. Harris-Snelten, 30, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

A Fox Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. on Route 12 near Lake Vista Terrace in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.

Harris-Snelten was driving a Volkswagen SUV northbound on Route 12 when it hit the back of the squad car shortly after the officer got out, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, found that Harris-Snelten was intoxicated and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. In addition to the DUI charges, he was issued traffic citations for violating Scott's Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.

He was processed and released on a $3,000 recognizance bond, the sheriff's office said. His next court date was set for Aug. 5.

Posted Jul 12 2019 11:48AM CDT Harris-Snelten, 30, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.</p><p>A Fox Lake police officer conducted a traffic stop about 1:50 a.m. on Route 12 near Lake Vista Terrace in unincorporated Spring Grove, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.</p><p>Harris-Snelten was driving a Volkswagen SUV northbound on Route 12 when it hit the back of the squad car shortly after the officer got out, the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported in the crash.</p><p>Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, found that Harris-Snelten was intoxicated and took him into custody, the sheriff's office said. In addition to the DUI charges, he was issued traffic citations for violating Scott's Law, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.</p><p>He was processed and released on a $3,000 recognizance bond, the sheriff's office said. 