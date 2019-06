- A man was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a fatal accident that killed three people Sunday on the Near West Side.

Deanton Thompson, 24, faces seven felony counts in relation to the crash – four counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and three counts of reckless homicide, Chicago police said.

Thompson was arrested Sunday in the 2000 block of West Congress Parkway after being positively identified as the driver who fled from a vehicle that crashed in the 2300 block of West Harrison Street, police said. Three passengers in Thompson's vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene as Thompson and another passenger ran away.

The other passenger who fled was released without charges, police said.

Thompson was taken to Cook County jail for arraignment, police said. He has a bond hearing set for Wednesday.