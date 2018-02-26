Man charged with robbing, sexually assaulting women he met through Backpage.com

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was charged with robbing and sexually assaulting a pair of women in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood after meeting them through the advertising website Backpage.com.

Furman Hister, 21, was charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated robbery and armed robbery, according to court documents.

About 2 a.m. March 28, 2017, Hister met a 19-year-old woman near a building in the 7300 block of South Artesian after contacting her through Backpage, court records shows. When she showed up, Hister confirmed she was the woman he’d met on the website and directed her down a gangway toward the rear of the building.

Once they got there, Hister wrapped his arm around the woman’s neck and forced her down some stairs, court records show. He then demanded money before placing his hands under her shirt and bra and touching her breasts.

Hister also threatened to kill the woman before ordering her to take off her clothes, court records show. When she tried to look at him, the man reached toward his waistband, indicating he had a gun.

Hister ultimately took the woman’s cellphone and Ventra card and walked away, court records show. The woman then put her clothing back on before reporting the incident to police later that day.

Months later, Hister met a 29-year-old woman near the same building after contacting her through Backpage, court records show.

About 8 a.m. Jan. 2, Hister met the woman and led her to the building, where he wrapped his arm around her neck and forced her into a boiler room, court records show.

After threatening to kill the woman, Hister stole her cellphone and demanded money, court records show. When she told him she didn’t have any cash, Hister ordered her to perform oral sex on him and she complied.

The woman then reached for a knife she was carrying for her safety and tried to stab Hister while he was distracted, court records show. After foiling the attempt, he punched the woman and threw her to the ground.

During a subsequent struggle, Hister pushed the knife toward the woman, causing cuts to her hands and chest, court records show. After Hister gained control of the weapon, the woman “begged for her life.”

She then handed over money she had hidden and told Hister she had more cash in her car, which was parked nearby, court records show. Hister then escorted the woman outside the building, at which point she ran off.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she received 13 stitches to her hand, court records show. One of her fingers was nearly severed from the hand.

Both women positively identified Hister, and he was taken into custody on Sunday, court records show.

Hister was ordered held without bond at Cook County Jail during a court appearance on Monday.

He also has a pending domestic battery case for allegedly throwing an object through an ex-girlfriend’s window, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez. An infant sustained cuts during the incident.