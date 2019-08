CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing three children in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Joshua Dancy, of McHenry, faces five counts of felony criminal sexual abuse, one count of indecent solicitation of a child and six counts of child pornography, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.

Dancy allegedly met two underage girls through Snapchat and other social media sites in and around November 2018, police said.

He gained the girls' trust and eventually obtained several sexually-explicit images of the girls, police said.

The girls filed a complaint with Marengo police on May 20, police said. Investigators then obtained evidence of "sexual conduct" between Dancy and the girls, and he was arrested May 29 and charged with the first four counts of sexual abuse.

A third minor victim came forward to police and Dancy was arrested again on Aug. 9, police said. He was then charged with rest of the counts.

Dancy's bail was set at $500,000 and his next court date was set for Aug. 13.

A spokesperson for Crystal Lake police refused to answer questions.