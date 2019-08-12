< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man charged with sexually abusing three children in suburbs
Posted Aug 12 2019 08:36PM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua Dancy | Crystal Lake police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Joshua Dancy | Crystal Lake police arrest photo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423482224-423481199" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/e211221_1565660173515_7588739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua Dancy | Crystal Lake police arrest photo" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Joshua Dancy | Crystal Lake police arrest photo</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423482224" style="display: none;"> </div> <p id="iYcpfq">CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A 23-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing three children in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.</p><p id="NsGuLD">Joshua Dancy, of McHenry, faces five counts of felony criminal sexual abuse, one count of indecent solicitation of a child and six counts of child pornography, Crystal Lake police said in a statement.</p><p id="1BeGbV">Dancy allegedly met two underage girls through Snapchat and other social media sites in and around November 2018, police said.</p><p id="Fzg2gW">He gained the girls' trust and eventually obtained several sexually-explicit images of the girls, police said.</p><p id="LRSYk4">The girls filed a complaint with Marengo police on May 20, police said. Investigators then obtained evidence of "sexual conduct" between Dancy and the girls, and he was arrested May 29 and charged with the first four counts of sexual abuse.</p><p id="lVJ7mr">A third minor victim came forward to police and Dancy was arrested again on Aug. 9, police said. More Crime Stories data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7591370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7591370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7591370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7591370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/5_teens_charged_with_murder_after_attemp_0_7591370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Five Chicago teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after a member of their group was fatally shot by a homeowner in the north suburbs while they allegedly tried to break into a vehicle" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 teens charged with murder after attempted car theft led to fatal shooting of 14-year-old</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 09:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five Chicago teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder after a member of their group was fatally shot by a homeowner in the north suburbs while they allegedly tried to break into a vehicle.</p><p>Four unidentified juvenile males and 18-year-old Diamond C. Davis were all charged as adults Tuesday with first-degree murder, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.</p><p>The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday when the teens allegedly tried to break into a car in the 17600 block of West Edwards Road in Old Mill Creek, Lake County sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said in a news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/person-arrested-after-shots-fired-at-chicago-va-hospital-police-say" title="Suspected Chicago VA hospital gunman charged with illegal gun possession" data-articleId="423424488" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/Motive_unknown_in_shooting_at_Chicago_VA_0_7589640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/Motive_unknown_in_shooting_at_Chicago_VA_0_7589640_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/Motive_unknown_in_shooting_at_Chicago_VA_0_7589640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/Motive_unknown_in_shooting_at_Chicago_VA_0_7589640_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/Motive_unknown_in_shooting_at_Chicago_VA_0_7589640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Tia Ewing reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspected Chicago VA hospital gunman charged with illegal gun possession</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 03:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Indianapolis man accused of firing a rifle inside the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side earlier this week has been charged with illegally possessing a gun.</p><p>Bernard Harvey Jr. entered the hospital, at 820 S. Damen Ave., about 2:30 p.m. Monday carrying the Ruger PC Carbine Model 19115 rifle, federal prosecutors said.</p><p>Minutes earlier, several people called 911, reporting someone shooting a gun near the southwest corner of the hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/university-of-chicago-student-robbed-on-hyde-park-campus" title="University of Chicago student robbed on Hyde Park campus" data-articleId="423535941" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/24/u-of-chicago_1464086630175_1341858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/24/u-of-chicago_1464086630175_1341858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/24/u-of-chicago_1464086630175_1341858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/24/u-of-chicago_1464086630175_1341858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/24/u-of-chicago_1464086630175_1341858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(adam_jones / Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>University of Chicago student robbed on Hyde Park campus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 07:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A University of Chicago student was robbed Tuesday while walking through the university's Hyde Park campus on the South Side.</p><p>About 1:15 a.m., the student was exiting a building in the 6000 block of South Kenwood Avenue when they were approached by two people who announced a robbery, University police said.</p><p>The suspects took cash from the student and ran westbound on 61st Street, police said. 