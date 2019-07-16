< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Man charged with shooting AR-15 rifle, barricading self in home in Lockport Township

Posted Jul 16 2019 12:34PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 12:35PM CDT Ryan Gass | Will County sheriff's office https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Gass | Will County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Ryan Gass | Will County sheriff's office</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418447116-418446791" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ryan-a-gass_1563298466959_7526303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ryan Gass | Will County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Ryan Gass | Will County sheriff's office</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:34PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418447116" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE</strong> - A man is accused of shooting an assault rifle outside Monday, barricading himself inside his home in southwest suburban Lockport Township and then calling police and threatening them.</p> <p>Ryan A. Gass, 35, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.</p> <p>No injuries were reported in the incident, which began about 4:25 p.m., Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said in a statement.</p> <p>Deputies responded to the call of gunfire in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Bruce Road but couldn’t find anyone, Jungles said. Deputies found evidence a rifle was shot there, and then noticed an AR-15 style rifle in a window in a home in the 2700 block of Lawrence Avenue, Jungles said.</p> <p>A man at that address, later identified as Gass, called 911 and made threats to law enforcement, Jungles said. Deputies attempted to speak with Gass, but he refused, prompting the deputies to call a SWAT team.</p> <p>Deputies surrounded the home and confirmed no one else was inside, Jungles said. Authorities spoke with Gass for several hours, but he refused to leave the home.</p> <p>About 10 p.m., he surrendered himself to the custody of the sheriff’s office, Jungles said.</p> <p>Gass, who lives in Lockport, remains in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the sheriff’s office. More Crime Stories

Man faces DUI, gun charges after crashing into tree while fleeing Gurnee cops

Tyler R. Baumann, 37, is charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful use of a weapon, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.

Deputies served the order of protection to Baumann about 4:45 p.m. at his Gurnee home, according to the sheriff's office.

Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source

Chicago police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing aboard a Red Line train in Chinatown over the weekend.

The 40-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times. He had not been charged as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Troy Johnson, 54, was on a southbound Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station when he got into an argument with another man on the train, police said. The man took out a knife and stabbed Johnson several times in the chest before getting off the train and running away. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanted man asked kids to 'change his diaper' in suburban forest preserve, police say

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A man is wanted by police for pulling down his pants in front of children in a north suburban forest preserve and offering them money "to change his diaper," authorities said.

The suspicious incident happened July 11 on the bike trail in the Frank Bobrytzke Preserve between Oakton and Dempster streets in Morton Grove, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.

A man on a red and black bicycle approached several children between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., pulled down his pants and "offered the children money to change his diaper," the sheriff's office said. The children left unharmed. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man faces DUI, gun charges after crashing into tree while fleeing Gurnee cops</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 03:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A north suburban man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to drive away from police with multiple guns after being served with an order of protection in Gurnee.</p><p>Tyler R. Baumann, 37, is charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. He is also facing misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful use of a weapon, driving without a valid license and reckless driving.</p><p>Deputies served the order of protection to Baumann about 4:45 p.m. at his Gurnee home, according to the sheriff’s office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-arrested-in-fatal-red-line-stabbing-source" title="Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source" data-articleId="418477235" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A surveillance photo of a person of interest in a fatal stabbing on the CTA Red Line at the Cermak-Chinatown station. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chicago police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal stabbing aboard a Red Line train in Chinatown over the weekend.</p><p>The 40-year-old man was arrested Monday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, a police source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times. He had not been charged as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>Shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, Troy Johnson, 54, was on a southbound Red Line train near the Cermak-Chinatown station when he got into an argument with another man on the train, police said. The man took out a knife and stabbed Johnson several times in the chest before getting off the train and running away. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/wanted-man-asked-kids-to-change-his-diaper-in-suburban-forest-preserve-police-say" title="Wanted man asked kids to ‘change his diaper' in suburban forest preserve, police say" data-articleId="418470633" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/SuspiciousPerson7-16-264x300_1563305296967_7526460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wanted man asked kids to ‘change his diaper' in suburban forest preserve, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 02:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A man is wanted by police for pulling down his pants in front of children in a north suburban forest preserve and offering them money “to change his diaper,” authorities said.</p><p>The suspicious incident happened July 11 on the bike trail in the Frank Bobrytzke Preserve between Oakton and Dempster streets in Morton Grove, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.</p><p>A man on a red and black bicycle approached several children between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., pulled down his pants and “offered the children money to change his diaper,” the sheriff’s office said. (Photo credit: Provided by Williams-Devins Family and Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="BIANCA DEVINS IG 16x9 Getty_1563304010658.jpg-400801-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man kills teen girl by slashing her throat, posts photos of corpse online: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/woman-accused-of-sexually-abusing-children-under-5-years-old-at-day-care-sentenced-to-30-days"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/day-care%20kimberly%20THUMB_1563239511007.jpg_7524722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kimberly Hignite, 52, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of misdemeanor child endangerment was sentenced on Monday to 30 days in jail. (Photo Courtesy: Franklin County Jail)" title="day-care kimberly THUMB_1563239511007.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of sexually abusing kids under 5 years old sentenced to 30 days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/searchers-scour-michigan-woods-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-who-wandered-from-campsite"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gabriella Roselynn Vitale" title="lost child northern michigan_1563237499920.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Searchers find missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from Michigan campsite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Snapper | Chicago Animal Care and Control" title="humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>See ya later, alligator! id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-kills-teen-posts-photos-of-corpse-online-cops-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man kills teen girl by slashing her throat, posts photos of corpse online: cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-faces-dui-gun-charges-after-crashing-into-tree-while-fleeing-gurnee-cops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tyler%20R.%20Baumann_1563307603159.jpg_7526715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tyler%20R.%20Baumann_1563307603159.jpg_7526715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tyler%20R.%20Baumann_1563307603159.jpg_7526715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tyler%20R.%20Baumann_1563307603159.jpg_7526715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Tyler%20R.%20Baumann_1563307603159.jpg_7526715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man faces DUI, gun charges after crashing into tree while fleeing Gurnee cops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/jesse-jackson-son-urge-president-trump-to-pardon-ex-gov-blagojevich" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/23_1563307371575_7526616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/23_1563307371575_7526616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/23_1563307371575_7526616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/23_1563307371575_7526616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/23_1563307371575_7526616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jesse Jackson, son urge President Trump to pardon ex-Gov. Blagojevich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-arrested-in-fatal-red-line-stabbing-source" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/red%20line%20stabbing%20suspect_1563307047077.jpg_7526702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;surveillance&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;person&#x20;of&#x20;interest&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;fatal&#x20;stabbing&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;CTA&#x20;Red&#x20;Line&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Cermak-Chinatown&#x20;station&#x2e;&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested in fatal Red Line stabbing: source</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/testimony-ends-in-penalty-phase-of-slain-chinese-woman-case-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Testimony ends in penalty phase of slain Chinese woman case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 