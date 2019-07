- A man is accused of shooting an assault rifle outside Monday, barricading himself inside his home in southwest suburban Lockport Township and then calling police and threatening them.

Ryan A. Gass, 35, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Will County sheriff’s office. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which began about 4:25 p.m., Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the call of gunfire in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Bruce Road but couldn’t find anyone, Jungles said. Deputies found evidence a rifle was shot there, and then noticed an AR-15 style rifle in a window in a home in the 2700 block of Lawrence Avenue, Jungles said.

A man at that address, later identified as Gass, called 911 and made threats to law enforcement, Jungles said. Deputies attempted to speak with Gass, but he refused, prompting the deputies to call a SWAT team.

Deputies surrounded the home and confirmed no one else was inside, Jungles said. Authorities spoke with Gass for several hours, but he refused to leave the home.

About 10 p.m., he surrendered himself to the custody of the sheriff’s office, Jungles said.

Gass, who lives in Lockport, remains in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, according to the sheriff’s office. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.