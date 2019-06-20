< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413839494" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413839494" data-article-version="1.0">Man charged with shooting at Carpentersville police officers</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413839494-413839469" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413839494" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CARPENTERSVILLE (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man has been charged with shooting at police officers before they returned fire and injured him Tuesday in northwest suburban Carpentersville.</p><p>Jose M. Cervantes, 22, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, possession of a firearm by a street gang member and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, all felonies, according to a statement from Carpentersville police.</p><p>Cervantes is accused of firing three shots at two Carpentersville police officers in an unmarked vehicle who had responded to reports of a man “brandishing a firearm” near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive, police said. Two of those shots hit the police vehicle and the third hit a house nearby.</p><p>One of the officers returned fire and hit Cervantes multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.</p><p>Police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.</p><p>The two officers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and evaluation, police said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 84, charged with shooting his son to death in Schaumburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with fatally shooting his son Monday in northwest suburban Schaumburg.</p><p>William Karras, 84, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 56-year-old Nick Karras, according to a statement from Schaumburg police.</p><p>Officers responded about 9:05 p.m. to a home in the 1100 block of Stoughton Court and found the body of Nick Karras, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/waukegan-man-charged-with-stealing-equipment-trying-to-sell-it-back-to-victim" title="Waukegan man charged with stealing equipment, trying to sell it back to victim" data-articleId="413798895" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/angelo-rodriguez_1561054126016_7424868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/angelo-rodriguez_1561054126016_7424868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/angelo-rodriguez_1561054126016_7424868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/angelo-rodriguez_1561054126016_7424868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/angelo-rodriguez_1561054126016_7424868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Angelo Rodriguez | Lake County sheriff&#39;s office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Waukegan man charged with stealing equipment, trying to sell it back to victim</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A north suburban man is accused trying to sell stolen landscaping equipment back to the man he allegedly stole it from Wednesday in north suburban Beach Park.</p><p>Angelo L. Rodriguez, 53, is charged with a felony count of theft, a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff's office.</p><p>About 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a burglary to a landscaping trailer in the 12900 block of West Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, the sheriff's office said. The victim told investigators someone cut the lock and stole backpack blowers, chainsaws and a concrete saw.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/judge-grants-bond-to-lil-durk-accused-in-atlanta-shooting" title="Judge grants bond to Lil Durk accused in Atlanta shooting" data-articleId="413789854" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lil_Durk_turns_himself_in_0_7333649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lil_Durk_turns_himself_in_0_7333649_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lil_Durk_turns_himself_in_0_7333649_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lil_Durk_turns_himself_in_0_7333649_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/Lil_Durk_turns_himself_in_0_7333649_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lil Durk turns himself in" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge grants bond to Lil Durk accused in Atlanta shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 12:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A judge has granted bond to a Chicago rapper accused in an Atlanta drive-by shooting.</p><p>Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer on Thursday rejected a request by prosecutors to keep Durk Derrick Banks in custody as the criminal case against him moves forward. He set bond at $250,000.</p><p>Farmer said the charges against Banks were serious, but he noted that Banks had turned himself in and didn't appear to have taken any steps to dodge an arrest warrant.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 3D X-ray of a teen's shattered jaw is shown alongside a photo of a chunk of his gums and teeth that went missing after a vape pen exploded in his mouth. (Photo credit: New England Journal of Medicine)" title="foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A stunning display of rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds was photographed by Amy Hunter at Smith Mountain Lake in western Virginia on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Hunter/Facebook)" title="Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds Smith lake mountaint_1561055163924.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare clouds that look like ocean waves photographed over Virginia mountains</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/judge-grants-bond-to-lil-durk-accused-in-atlanta-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/lil%20durk%20Durk%20Derrick%20Bank%20fulton%20county%20jail%20varsity%20shooting_1559269177367.jpg_7333522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Durk Derrick Bank, known by his stage name Lil Durk, was booked into the Fulton County in connection to a February 5, 2019 shooting at The Varsity in Atlanta. (Courtesy: Fulton County Jail)" title="lil durk Durk Derrick Bank fulton county jail varsity shooting_1559269177367.jpg-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Judge grants bond to Lil Durk accused in Atlanta shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/conversations-in-health/sponsored-advertising-by-northshore-university-healthsystem-concussion-symptoms-and-treatment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_7424578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SPONSORED_ADVERTISING_BY_NORTHSHORE_UNIV_0_20190620155901"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-shooting-at-carpentersville-police-officers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Jose%20Manuel%20Cervantes_1561063856346.jpg_7425784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man charged with shooting at Carpentersville police officers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;3D&#x20;X-ray&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;teen&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;shattered&#x20;jaw&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;chunk&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;gums&#x20;and&#x20;teeth&#x20;that&#x20;went&#x20;missing&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;mouth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Journal&#x20;of&#x20;Medicine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-19-reported-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Screen-Shot-2019-06-20-at-2.04.16-PM_1561060308371_7425977_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Screen-Shot-2019-06-20-at-2.04.16-PM_1561060308371_7425977_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Screen-Shot-2019-06-20-at-2.04.16-PM_1561060308371_7425977_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Screen-Shot-2019-06-20-at-2.04.16-PM_1561060308371_7425977_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/20/Screen-Shot-2019-06-20-at-2.04.16-PM_1561060308371_7425977_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man, 19, reported missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/orange-line-service-partially-restored-after-train-hits-woman-at-35tharcher" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/28/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/28/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/28/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/28/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/09/28/cta-logo-train-bus_1443484780594_286645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tony&#x20;Webster&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange Line service resumes after train hits woman at 35th/Archer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;stunning&#x20;display&#x20;of&#x20;rare&#x20;Kelvin-Helmholtz&#x20;clouds&#x20;was&#x20;photographed&#x20;by&#x20;Amy&#x20;Hunter&#x20;at&#x20;Smith&#x20;Mountain&#x20;Lake&#x20;in&#x20;western&#x20;Virginia&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Amy&#x20;Hunter&#x2f;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> 