<strong class='dateline'>ST. CHARLES (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man faces at least six years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of dealing heroin in the west suburbs. CHARLES (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man faces at least six years in prison after he was convicted Thursday of dealing heroin in the west suburbs.</p><p>Johnny L. Williams, 56, was found guilty of three drug-related felonies including possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.</p><p>He faces between six and 30 years in prison because of his criminal history, prosecutors said.</p><p>Williams was charged in February 2017 after a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kane County sheriff’s office, the sheriff’s office said at the time.</p><p>Investigators saw what they thought was a drug sale happening in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East Main Street, the sheriff’s office said. Williams was stopped, and a search of his vehicle found a small amount of heroin.</p><p>Later, authorities searched Williams’ house and discovered 16 bags of heroin, more than $4,000 in cash and several prescription pills, the sheriff’s office said. Williams was on parole at the time of his arrest.</p><p>Williams also faces an unrelated charge of drug-induced homicide in the February 2017 overdose death of Ashley Mastel, prosecutors said. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Crime Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Chicago police official reassigned after speeding incident in Indiana</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p>
<p>A Chicago police commander has been reassigned amid allegations he drove at speeds of more than 100 mph while being pursued by Indiana state authorities.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reports Friday Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki was reassigned to administrative duty. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chicago police official reassigned after speeding incident in Indiana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Chicago police commander has been reassigned amid allegations he drove at speeds of more than 100 mph while being pursued by Indiana state authorities.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reports Friday Cmdr. Edward Wodnicki was reassigned to administrative duty. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says an internal investigation is underway into the June 12 incident near Chesterton, Indiana, about 45 miles from Chicago.</p><p>The Associated Press couldn't reach Wodnicki for comment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-dragging-state-trooper-with-car-in-pilsen" title="Man charged with dragging state trooper with car in Chicago" data-articleId="417824837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_charged_with_dragging_state_trooper__0_7519466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_charged_with_dragging_state_trooper__0_7519466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_charged_with_dragging_state_trooper__0_7519466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_charged_with_dragging_state_trooper__0_7519466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Man_charged_with_dragging_state_trooper__0_7519466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man has been charged with attempted murder for dragging an Illinois State Police trooper with a car earlier this year in Pilsen on the South Side." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with dragging state trooper with car in Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 03:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 09:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with attempted murder for dragging an Illinois State Police trooper with a car earlier this year in Pilsen on the South Side.</p><p>Christopher J. Overton, 23, is charged with a felony count of attempted first degree murder for the May 26 incident near 18th Street and Union Avenue, according to a statement from state police.</p><p>Overton was arrested Friday and is in custody at the Chicago Police Wentworth District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave., while awaiting a bail hearing, state police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/man-charged-with-soliciting-nude-photos-from-kids-online" title="Church youth leader charged with soliciting nude photos, sex from kids he met at church" data-articleId="417806696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Desmond-Holcombe_1562957669936_7518290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Desmond-Holcombe_1562957669936_7518290_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Desmond-Holcombe_1562957669936_7518290_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Desmond-Holcombe_1562957669936_7518290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Desmond-Holcombe_1562957669936_7518290_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Desmond Holcombe Jr. | Chicago police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Church youth leader charged with soliciting nude photos, sex from kids he met at church</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 01:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A youth leader at a South Side church has been charged with trying to solicit nude photos, videos and sex acts from children over social media.</p><p>Desmond Holcombe Jr., 20, turned himself in at 10:25 a.m. Thursday at the Harrison District police station, 3151 W. Harrison St., the Chicago Sun-Times reports.</p><p>Holcombe is charged with two counts of indecent solicitation, two counts of grooming, two counts of indecent solicitation of a child over the internet and one count of solicitation of child pornography, Chicago police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/chicago-protesters-to-rally-against-ice-raids-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/police%20ice%20raids_1562983960556.jpg_7519853_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police ice raids_1562983960556.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chicago protesters to rally against ICE raids this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Parents Rachel Landford and Johntez Brown are seen in a photo holding their newborn daughter J'Aime Brown, pictured on the right. (Photo credit: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis)" title="Family and baby_1562980060697.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/catholic-bishop-to-rain-down-holy-water-from-helicopter-in-mass-exorcism-over-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A helicopter drops water with a water bucket in a file photo. (Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Catholic bishop to rain down ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/crabs-invade-florida-man-s-yard"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/12/Sequence%2002.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg_7518816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sequence 02.00_00_00_15.Still001_1562968349265.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crabs invade Florida man's yard</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Family%20and%20baby_1562980060697.jpg_7519753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Parents&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Landford&#x20;and&#x20;Johntez&#x20;Brown&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;holding&#x20;their&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;J&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Aime&#x20;Brown&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;right&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;SSM&#x20;Health&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Mary&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;&#x26;ndash&#x3b;&#x20;St&#x2e;&#x20;Louis&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-convicted-of-dealing-heroin-in-st-charles-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Johnny%20Williams_1562979896927.jpg_7519749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man convicted of dealing heroin in St. Charles area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/chicago-police-official-reassigned-after-speeding-incident-in-indiana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/12/Edward%20Wodnicki_1562977122455.jpg_7519294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicago police official reassigned after speeding incident in Indiana</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/unusual/catholic-bishop-to-rain-down-holy-water-from-helicopter-in-mass-exorcism-over-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_helicopterwaterdropfile_71219_1562975213817_7519080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;helicopter&#x20;drops&#x20;water&#x20;with&#x20;a&#x20;water&#x20;bucket&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jens&#x20;B&#x26;uuml&#x3b;ttner&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Catholic bishop to rain down ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/cubs-edge-pirates-4-3-on-heyward-s-hit-bryant-s-baserunning" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/11/CUBS-WIN_1460433412087_1172617_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cubs edge Pirates 4-3 on Heyward's hit, Bryant's baserunning</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 