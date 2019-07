- One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Thursday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police. Four people were shot.

A 32-year-old man was killed in the shooting, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman and community activist Andrew Holmes. A 30-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. The fourth victim transported himself to a hospital and his condition was not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that officers tried to chase a white sedan that fled the scene of the shooting, but lost sight of the car. Police personnel are tracking the car on city cameras.