- A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Bridgeview Fire Department SUV Thursday and driving it from the southwest suburb to the Loop.

The man, thought to be in his 50s, took the fire department command vehicle while it was idling in front of the fire house at 7350 W. 100th Place, according to Bridgeview village spokesman Ray Hanania. The exact time of the theft was not immediately clear.

There was no one in the SUV and the suspect was able to get past the vehicle’s security measures and drive off, Hanania said.

The man drove it through Chicago, including near 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue, before he was ultimately stopped on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, according to Hanania and Chicago police. The SUV was not damaged during the pursuit, but officers had to break a window to get the man out and take him into custody.

Hanania said fire vehicles are often left running in park in order to allow first responders to respond to calls more quickly. He said there is a security system in place to keep unauthorized people from driving them and it was unclear whether the system was compromised.

Bridgeview police officers are driving the suspect back to the southwest suburb, where he will be booked and processed, Hanania said.