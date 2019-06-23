< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man faces attempted murder charge after hitting girlfriend with beer can, choking her: prosecutors Posted Jun 23 2019 08:27AM CDT prosecutors" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news/crime/man-faces-attempted-murder-charge-after-hitting-girlfriend-with-beer-can-choking-her-prosecutors" addthis:title="Man faces attempted murder charge after hitting girlfriend with beer can, choking her: prosecutors"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414266902.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414266902");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414266902-414266777"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sebastian Moreno | Chicago police
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Sebastian Moreno | Chicago police </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414266902-414266777" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sebastian Moreno | Chicago police
CHICAGO (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - Bail was denied Saturday for a man facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly smashed a beer can into his girlfriend's face and choked her last week at their Little Village apartment, according to prosecutors.

Sebastian Moreno, 23, also faces felony counts of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint in the attack, Cook County prosecutors said during his initial court hearing.

On June 15, the 25-year-old woman was getting ready for work at their apartment when he smashed her cellphone and accused her of going out to meet other men, prosecutors said.

When she told Moreno she wanted him to stop drinking, he struck her in the face with a can of beer and and told her she was "gonna die" as he choked her until she lost consciousness, prosecutors said.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and later identified him as her attacker, prosecutors said.

Moreno was arrested Thursday night in the 8500 block of South Kildare, according to Chicago police.

Prosecutors said they were also charging Moreno with three counts of domestic battery in connection with three other incidents that allegedly occurred in May.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Moreno held without bail and scheduled his next court date for Tuesday. hearing.</p><p>On June 15, the 25-year-old woman was getting ready for work at their apartment when he smashed her cellphone and accused her of going out to meet other men, prosecutors said.</p><p>When she told Moreno she wanted him to stop drinking, he struck her in the face with a can of beer and and told her she was "gonna die" as he choked her until she lost consciousness, prosecutors said.</p><p>The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment and later identified him as her attacker, prosecutors said.</p><p>Moreno was arrested Thursday night in the 8500 block of South Kildare, according to Chicago police.</p><p>Prosecutors said they were also charging Moreno with three counts of domestic battery in connection with three other incidents that allegedly occurred in May.</p><p>Judge Mary Marubio ordered Moreno held without bail and scheduled his next court date for Tuesday.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Crime" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404083" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Crime Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/1-killed-several-injured-in-south-bend-bar-shooting" title="1 killed, several injured in South Bend bar shooting" data-articleId="414265715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google Street View" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 killed, several injured in South Bend bar shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 08:04AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One person was killed and as several others were wounded at a bar Sunday in South Bend, Indiana.</p><p>St. Joseph County Metro Homicide are investigating after someone unleashed gunfire at Kelly’s Pub on East Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend police said about 3:42 a.m. in a tweet.</p><p>As many as 10 people were injured, police said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/armed-men-rob-10-people-at-belmont-gardens-bar" title="Armed men rob 10 people at Belmont Gardens bar" data-articleId="414191905" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/10/police-car_1444487484708_344001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Thomas Hawk/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Armed men rob 10 people at Belmont Gardens bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 02:00PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five men with guns robbed a bar early Saturday in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.</p><p>About 12:25 a.m., the robbers entered the establishment in the 2900 block of North Pulaski and brandished guns at the customers inside, according to Chicago police. They were all wearing black and two of them wore masks.</p><p>They demanded that everyone get on the ground, then took their property, police said. One of the men fired his gun at a wall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/4-killed-12-wounded-in-friday-shootings-across-chicago" title="4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago" data-articleId="414180382" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/21/pregnant-woman-shot_1561118732023_7429300_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chicago police on scene where four people including a pregnant woman, were shot, Friday morning, in the 6300 block of South King Drive, in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 11:36AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four people were killed and 12 wounded in shootings on Friday across Chicago, including a pregnant woman who was among four people shot in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.</p><p>Just after 3 a.m., someone walked up the back alley stairs of a building in the 6300 block of South King Drive and fired shots into an apartment, according to Chicago police.</p><p>A 22-year-old woman who is seven months pregnant was hit in the leg, arm and upper body, leaving her in critical condition, police said. Another woman, 29, was struck in the leg, and her condition was stabilized.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Most Recent

Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood

Man faces attempted murder charge after hitting girlfriend with beer can, choking her: prosecutors

1 killed, several injured in South Bend bar shooting

'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog

Man with autism missing from group home in Franklin Park data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/05/05/1462458304478_1462499991958_1266376_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scientists develop new laser that can find and destroy cancer cells in the blood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-faces-attempted-murder-charge-after-hitting-girlfriend-with-beer-can-choking-her-prosecutors" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/sebastian-moreno_1561296446601_7433854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sebastian&#x20;Moreno&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;police&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man faces attempted murder charge after hitting girlfriend with beer can, choking her: prosecutors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/1-killed-several-injured-in-south-bend-bar-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/kelly%27s-pub-shooting_1561295070586_7433762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Google&#x20;Street&#x20;View" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 killed, several injured in South Bend bar shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-scamp-the-tramp-crowned-the-world-s-ugliest-dog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/23/V%20WORLDS%20UGLIEST%20DOG_00.00.04.21_1561293881336.png_7433760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Scamp the Tramp' crowned the world's ugliest dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-with-autism-missing-from-group-home-in-franklin-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/unnamedm_1561292903034_7433757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/unnamedm_1561292903034_7433757_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/unnamedm_1561292903034_7433757_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/unnamedm_1561292903034_7433757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/23/unnamedm_1561292903034_7433757_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;Phillips&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Franklin&#x20;Park&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man with autism missing from group home in Franklin Park</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> 