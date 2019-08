ADDISON, Ill. (Sun-Times Media Wire) -- A 37-year-old man is accused of battering his girlfriend's ex-husband and sister-in-law near west suburban Addison.

Thomas Poreda, of Bloomingdale, was arrested Friday without incident and is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, the DuPage County sheriff's office said.

He allegedly attacked his girlfriend's ex-husband and former sister-in-law Aug. 11 about 6:15 p.m. in the 4N300 block of 7th Avenue, the sheriff's office said. The ex-husband was taken to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Poreda is being held without bond and is expected to appear in court Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said.