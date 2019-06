- A man confronted two burglars in his home Thursday in west suburban St. Charles.

The homeowner returned home about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of South 13th Street and found two men in gray sweatsuits and ski masks, St. Charles police said in a statement.

“A struggle ensued” and the two apparent burglars left the house on foot, police said.

Officers and paramedics responded and took the homeowner to Northwestern Delnor Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

K-9s with the Kane County sheriff’s office searched the neighborhood for the alleged burglars. No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with tips is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.