Man gets 15 years for choking ex-girlfriend in suburban Chicago

Posted Jul 10 2019 02:57PM CDT © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417353287-417352848" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417353287" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WHEATON (Sun-Times Media Wire)</strong> - A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for choking a former girlfriend until she passed out last year in the west suburbs.</p><p>Judge Brian Telander handed the sentence down Tuesday to 48-year-old Michael Spivey, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.</p><p>Spivey, of the South Side, was found guilty of two counts of aggravated domestic battery on April 25.</p><p>He allegedly drove to a former girlfriend’s home after calling her repeatedly on March 24, 2018, prosecutors said. When the doorbell went unanswered, Spivey allegedly took out a tire iron and approached her vehicle in the driveway.</p><p>The woman opened the door and Spivey forced his way in and said he wanted to get his things, prosecutors said. She told him to leave as he gathered his belongings.</p><p>When Spivey walked to the front door, he dropped the items, turned around and allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck, prosecutors said. He choked her until she lost consciousness.</p><p>Spivey left the home after someone else inside heard the commotion, prosecutors said. He was later arrested.</p><p>He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since he was ordered held on $100,000 bail on April 12, 2018, prosecutors said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged with sexually abusing Tinley Park teenager</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A southwest suburban man has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl.</p><p>Andrew Schuenemann, 28, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor and one count of indecent solicitation of a minor, according to a statement from Tinley Park police.</p><p>A three-month investigation revealed Schuenemann was “involved in a sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old girl who lived in Tinley Park at the time, police said. He was arrested near his Monee home July 3 as investigators were about to execute a search warrant.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/serial-bank-robber-arrested-after-attempted-repeat-heist-in-loop-feds" title="Serial bank robber arrested after attempted repeat heist in Loop: feds" data-articleId="417338644" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Kurtis-Krotser_1562784019892_7506555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Kurtis-Krotser_1562784019892_7506555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Kurtis-Krotser_1562784019892_7506555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Kurtis-Krotser_1562784019892_7506555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Kurtis-Krotser_1562784019892_7506555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Surveillance image (right) of suspect&nbsp;Kurtis Krotser&nbsp;(left)&nbsp;in a bank robbery July 2, 2019, at the Burling Bank branch at 141 W. Jackson Blvd. | Illinois Department of Corrections and FBI" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Serial bank robber arrested after attempted repeat heist in Loop: feds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal charges have been filed against a man suspected of robbing five Chicago-area banks in just over a week.</p><p>Kurtis Krotser, 51, is charged with bank robbery by intimidation for the June 26 hold-up at a Citibank branch, 180 N. Michigan Ave., according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court. He was arrested at 1:59 p.m. on July 5 after he allegedly tried to rob the bank.</p><p>Members of the FBI’s Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force were conducting surveillance downtown because of the string of recent bank robberies when they saw Krotser walk into the branch and leave a short time later, prosecutors said. FBI agents and Chicago police officers noticed he matched the description of the robber.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/manhunt-underway-for-prisoner-who-escaped-from-indiana-state-prison" title="Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison" data-articleId="417338741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/travis-hornett_1562785885221_7509261_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/travis-hornett_1562785885221_7509261_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/travis-hornett_1562785885221_7509261_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/travis-hornett_1562785885221_7509261_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/travis-hornett_1562785885221_7509261_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travis Hornett (Indiana Department of Correction)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from Indiana State Prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 01:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement officials are searching for an inmate who escaped Wednesday morning from the Indiana State Prison while on a work detail.</p><p>Michigan City Police say Travis Hornett, 39, escaped prison grounds around 11 a.m. and is still believed to be in the area. Police said he is considered dangerous.</p><p>Hornett was last seen wearing khaki clothes when he fled, according to police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-officially-extended-protective-netting-at-guaranteed-rate-field"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Chicago White Sox)" title="White Sox Netting"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White Sox officially extended protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-good-burger-pop-up-diner-officially-opens"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_20190710152419-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Good Burger' pop-up diner officially opens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nick Humphreys, 29, of Shrewsbury, U.K., contracted a rare parasitic infection called Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) in his right cornea. (Photo Courtesy: PA Real Life via Fox News)" title="Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life THUMN_1562786527924.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-boycott-home-depot-over-donations-to-trump-s-campaign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/10/homedepot2_1562788445911_7509469_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="homedepot2_1562788445911-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Shoppers boycott Home Depot over donations to Trump's campaign</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-officially-extended-protective-netting-at-guaranteed-rate-field" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Ribbet%20collage_1562791435008.jpg_7509716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>White Sox officially extended protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-good-burger-pop-up-diner-officially-opens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/10/_Good_Burger__pop_up_diner_opens_in_WeHo_0_7502565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Good Burger' pop-up diner officially opens</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/man-goes-blind-in-right-eye-after-contracting-parasitic-infection-from-showering-in-contacts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/Nick-Humphreys-1-PA-Real-Life%20THUMN_1562786527924.jpg_7509452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nick&#x20;Humphreys&#x2c;&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Shrewsbury&#x2c;&#x20;U&#x2e;K&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;contracted&#x20;a&#x20;rare&#x20;parasitic&#x20;infection&#x20;called&#x20;Acanthamoeba&#x20;keratitis&#x20;&#x28;AK&#x29;&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;right&#x20;cornea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;PA&#x20;Real&#x20;Life&#x20;via&#x20;Fox&#x20;News&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man goes blind in right eye after contracting parasitic infection from showering in contacts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/man-with-dementia-66-missing-from-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Landry%202_1562788985372.jpg_7509609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Landry%202_1562788985372.jpg_7509609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Landry%202_1562788985372.jpg_7509609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Landry%202_1562788985372.jpg_7509609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Landry%202_1562788985372.jpg_7509609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man with dementia, 66, missing from Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-gets-15-years-for-choking-ex-girlfriend-in-suburban-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/Spivey%20Michael_1562788539206.jpg_7509470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man gets 15 years for choking ex-girlfriend in suburban Chicago</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 