Man gets life in prison for abduction, rape and murder of Chinese scholar Man gets life in prison for abduction, rape and murder of Chinese scholar data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418939651-418939006"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418939651-418939006" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Jul 18 2019 02:33PM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 02:47PM CDT data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418939651" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418939651' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local/jury-deliberates-death-penalty-in-chinese-scholar-s-slaying"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jury deliberates death penalty in scholar slaying</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/mother-of-man-who-killed-chinese-scholar-begs-for-his-life-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Sister of man who killed scholar: He was 'gentle'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/professor-speaks-well-of-man-convicted-in-chinese-scholar-s-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Professor speaks well of man convicted in death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/slain-scholar-s-father-to-testify-in-death-penalty-hearing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/09/yingying%20zhang%20-%20parents_1562714517423.jpg_7496775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Parents of slain Chinese scholar speak to jury</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/jury-to-hear-from-mother-of-slain-chinese-scholar"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Prosecutor: Death penalty warranted in killing</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/prosecutor-filing-suggests-chinese-scholar-s-remains-not-recoverable"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/25/yingying-zhang_1498427273350_3614079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Filing suggests scholar's remains not recoverable</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PEORIA, Ill. PEORIA, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - An ex-University of Illinois doctoral student has been sentenced to life in prison – avoiding the death penalty -- for the slaying of a 26-year-old scholar from China.

The jury could not come to a unanimous decision Thursday on whether to sentence Brendt Christensen to death.

Thursday was the second day of deliberations in the penalty stage of the federal case against Christensen.

Jurors went home after three hours Wednesday without a decision on whether he should die or spend the rest of his life behind bars for abducting Yingying Zhang, raping her and beating her to death with a bat.

The same jurors took less than 90 minutes to convict Christensen at his trial last month.

Their task in the penalty stage was harder. They had to answer questions such as whether Christensen displayed unique cruelty in killing Zhang and whether he exhibited redeeming qualities in his life.

This is a developing story. Man found guilty in Batavia home invasion, beating

Posted Jul 18 2019 01:40PM CDT

A Batavia man will face prison time for breaking into a home and beating two people last year in the west suburb.

A Kane County jury Tuesday found 39-year-old Christopher J. Turecek guilty of home invasion and aggravated battery, both felonies, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

On the morning of Sept. 3, 2018, Turecek entered the victim's home uninvited in the 1300 block of Brandywine Circle and argued with him briefly before leaving, prosecutors said. About 4 a.m., Turecek returned, forced his way into the home and beat up the victim. Mother, daughter charged in death of Ochoa-Lopez baby

Posted Jul 18 2019 11:44AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 11:53AM CDT

The mother and daughter accused of killing a pregnant Chicago teen before cutting the unborn baby from her womb were charged Thursday for the infant's death.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree Figuroa, 26, were charged with murder of Yovanny Lopez , the son of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.

The infant died June 14 after several weeks in the newborn intensive care unit at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Day 2 of deliberations on death penalty in scholar's slaying

Posted Jul 18 2019 11:10AM CDT

Jurors have resumed deliberations on whether an ex-University of Illinois doctoral student should be put to death for slaying a 26-year-old scholar from China.

Thursday is the second day of deliberations in the penalty stage of the federal case against Brendt Christensen.

Jurors went home after three hours Wednesday without a decision on whether he should die or spend the rest of his life behind bars for abducting Yingying Zhang, raping her and beating her to death with a bat. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Day 2 of deliberations on death penalty in scholar's slaying</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jurors have resumed deliberations on whether an ex-University of Illinois doctoral student should be put to death for slaying a 26-year-old scholar from China.</p><p>Thursday is the second day of deliberations in the penalty stage of the federal case against Brendt Christensen.</p><p>Jurors went home after three hours Wednesday without a decision on whether he should die or spend the rest of his life behind bars for abducting Yingying Zhang, raping her and beating her to death with a bat. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)" title="getty_nancypelosifile_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/womans-throat-face-slashed-in-lincoln-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_7531612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_brutally_attacked_in_Lincoln_Park_0_20190718111328"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman's throat, face slashed in 'sexually motivated' Lincoln Park attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/berkeley-city-council-votes-to-eliminate-gender-specific-words-from-city-code"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_7531261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Berkeley_bans_gender_specific_words_from_0_20190718051542-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Berkeley bans gender-specific words from city code</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/cows-found-cooling-off-in-lake-after-running-away-from-suburban-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/17/321321_1563418027030_7531030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="321321_1563418027030.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cows found cooling off in lake after running away from suburban home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-gets-life-in-prison-for-abduction-rape-and-murder-of-chinese-scholar" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brendt%20Christensen%20-%20yingying%20zhang_1563478193376.jpg_7532514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man gets life in prison for abduction, rape and murder of Chinese scholar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/anonymous-donor-gives-25-million-gift-to-children-s-hospital-los-angeles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/18/Children%27s-Hospital-Los-Angeles_1563459489537_7531801_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Hospital&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Anonymous donor gives $25 million gift to children's hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/man-found-guilty-in-batavia-home-invasion-beating" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/CHRISTOPHER-TURECEK_1563475179138_7532195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/CHRISTOPHER-TURECEK_1563475179138_7532195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/CHRISTOPHER-TURECEK_1563475179138_7532195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/CHRISTOPHER-TURECEK_1563475179138_7532195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/CHRISTOPHER-TURECEK_1563475179138_7532195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christopher&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Turecek&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Kane&#x20;County&#x20;state&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;attorney&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man found guilty in Batavia home invasion, beating</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dont-miss/target-debuts-adaptive-halloween-costumes-for-children-who-use-wheelchairs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/GCT_Hyeji__Target_Adaptive_Costumes_1-5d30b77714a4d60001c0471f_1_Jul_18_2019_18_19_32_poster_1563474508698_7532378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Target&#x20;wants&#x20;to&#x20;extend&#x20;its&#x20;reach&#x20;to&#x20;children&#x20;with&#x20;disabilities&#x20;who&#x20;may&#x20;have&#x20;a&#x20;harder&#x20;time&#x20;finding&#x20;costumes&#x20;for&#x20;Halloween&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Target&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Target debuts adaptive Halloween costumes for children who use wheelchairs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/k-pop-star-samuel-s-father-beaten-to-death-in-cabo-san-lucas-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-samuel-kim-arredondo_1563472288144_7532346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-samuel-kim-arredondo_1563472288144_7532346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-samuel-kim-arredondo_1563472288144_7532346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-samuel-kim-arredondo_1563472288144_7532346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/GETTY-samuel-kim-arredondo_1563472288144_7532346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="American-born&#x20;South&#x20;Korean&#x20;singer&#x20;Samuel&#x20;Kim&#x20;Arredondo&#x20;poses&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;red&#x20;carpet&#x20;of&#x20;2018&#x20;Bazaar&#x20;Men&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Year&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Beijing&#x2c;&#x20;China&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;VCG&#x2f;VCG&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>K-pop star Samuel's father beaten to death in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 