Man holding knives shot by police in suburbs

- A man holding knives was shot by police early Saturday in northwest suburban Glendale Heights, according to the Glendale Heights Police Department.

At approximately 1 a.m., Glendale Heights police officers were dispatched to the first block of Joseph Lane on a report of a domestic disturbance inside a home. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by a male holding two knives, the department said.

“The subject did not comply with commands to drop the knives and was subsequently shot by police,” according to the department's statement.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

No charges have been filed. The shooting is currently under investigation by the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force, according to police.