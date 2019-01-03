Man killed, pregnant woman hurt in Harvey shooting

HARVEY (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man was killed and his pregnant girlfriend was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside a home in south suburban Harvey.

The couple was walking into the woman’s home about 2 p.m. in the 14600 block of South Green Street in Harvey when a male suspect walked up behind them and started shooting, according to Harvey city spokesman Sean Howard. They were both hit.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Jalyn J.M. Jackson, was pronounced dead at 2:09 p.m. at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Blue Island.

An autopsy Thursday found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition was stabilized, Howard said. He said the woman was two months pregnant with Jackson’s child, and she and the baby were expected to survive.

The gunman ran away on foot after the shooting and got into a getaway vehicle that was waiting for him at Sibley Boulevard and Halsted Street, Howard said.

The suspect and Jackson had gotten into a previous dispute that led to the suspect beating up Jackson on Christmas Day, Howard said. Jackson was hospitalized as a result of that attack but did not report it to police at the time.

Howard said detectives know who they’re looking for and were speaking to witnesses and reviewing video on Thursday morning. He said the suspect does not live in Harvey.

Police released video of the suspect running to the vehicle after the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call (708) 331-2131.