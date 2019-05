- A man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new partner after becoming enraged over their tardiness to pick up her foster son.

Juan Guerrero, 41, is charged with murder in the Tuesday slaying of Jermaine Salazar in unincorporated Griffith, the Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement.

Guerrero allegedly confronted Salazar in the driveway of his ex’s home and shot him several times in the torso, Martinez said. Salazar, 46, died at a hospital.

Earlier, Guerrero allegedly argued with his ex-girlfriend and Salazar because they were late in picking up the woman’s foster son from his home in Griffith, Martinez said.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Guerrero drove to his ex’s home in the 200 block of North Colfax and called her, telling her to come outside, Martinez said.

The woman exited the home and saw Guerrero standing outside holding a gun in his hand, Martinez said. Salazar then came outside, and Guerrero allegedly opened fire in his direction.

The sheriff’s office said it retrieved a 9mm handgun used in the incident.

Guerrero was arrested and held without bail in southwest suburban New Lenox, according to court records.