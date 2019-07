- A South Elgin man was charged with impersonating a firefighter during a traffic stop Monday.

Guy M. Landmeier, 45, faces felony charges of false personation of a firefighter, according to the Kane County state’s attorney office.

Police stopped Landmeier for an alleged traffic violation about 8:15 a.m. at Route 56 and Hankes Road in Sugar Grove, the state’s attorney’s office said. Upon questioning, Landmeier allegedly said he was a firefighter with the Rutland-Dundee Township Fire Protection District and displayed a badge.

Officers contacted the fire protection district and learned Landmeier last worked as a firefighter with the Rutland-Dundee Township Fire Protection District in 2009 and shouldn’t have the badge, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Landmeier was released from custody on the condition he surrender his badges and anything else identifying himself as a firefighter, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He is scheduled to appear in court August 8, the state’s attorney’s office said. If convicted, Landmeier faces probation or one to three years in prison.