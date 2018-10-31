Man robbed, maced by online date in River North hotel

- A man’s plans for an online date turned sour early Wednesday when he ended up robbed and maced in a hotel room in the River North neighborhood.

The 25-year-old made the arrangement online to meet the woman at his hotel room in the 600 block of North Rush Street, Chicago police said.

She arrived at his door about 12:15 a.m. and then stormed in and attacked him with the help of another woman and man, according to police. They kicked and hit him before spraying him in the face with mace.

They robbed him of his belongings and then fled to the Red Line station at Grand, police said.

The victim refused medical attention, according to police. No on was in custody.