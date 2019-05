- Police are urging Lincoln Park residents on the North Side to be cautious and aware of their surroundings after a man sexually abused a 26-year-old woman Wednesday.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the man grabbed the woman from behind in the 1800 block of North Burling Street and pushed her to the ground, according to a community alert from Chicago police. He then sexually abused her before fleeing the scene.

Police described the offender as a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build, light complexion and short black hair on all sides. He was wearing a black snapback hat, a black t-shirt and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.