- CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (SUN TIMES MEDIA WIRE) - A man was shot by police in an exchange of gunfire Tuesday in Carpentersville, according to police in the northwest suburb.

Officers responded about 4:35 p.m. to reports of a man "brandishing a firearm" near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive, Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

The man was shot after he fired at the two officers, Kilbourne said.

He was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Kilbourne said. The officers involved were treated for minor injuries and released.

Bullets also struck some parked vehicles and a house, Kilbourne said. No other injuries were reported.