A 41-year-old man was shot to death Sunday near Calumet Park on the Southeast Side.

About 7:05 p.m., the man was sitting on the ground in the 9900 block of South Crilly Drive when a 25-year-old man approached him and shot him twice in the stomach, Chicago police said.

The 41-year-old man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The 25-year-old shooter was arrested at the scene, police said. Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.